Bigbloc Constru Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.23 crore, up 89.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.23 crore in September 2021 up 89.21% from Rs. 21.79 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2021 up 1790.55% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.07 crore in September 2021 up 138.98% from Rs. 2.54 crore in September 2020.

Bigbloc Constru EPS has increased to Rs. 2.22 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2020.

Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 141.50 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 67.75% returns over the last 6 months and 90.96% over the last 12 months.