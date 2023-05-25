Bigbloc Constru Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.55 crore, down 12.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.55 crore in March 2023 down 12.16% from Rs. 52.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.62 crore in March 2023 down 24.93% from Rs. 7.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2023 up 3.96% from Rs. 10.87 crore in March 2022.

Bigbloc Constru EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2022.

Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 155.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.13% returns over the last 6 months and 30.23% over the last 12 months.