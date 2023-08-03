English
    Bigbloc Constru Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.87 crore, down 1.21% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bigbloc Construction are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.87 crore in June 2023 down 1.21% from Rs. 55.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.02 crore in June 2023 down 28.58% from Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.71 crore in June 2023 up 3.59% from Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2022.

    Bigbloc Constru EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2022.

    Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 154.10 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.47% returns over the last 6 months and 29.50% over the last 12 months.

    Bigbloc Construction
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.8746.5555.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.8746.5555.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.1215.6520.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.201.120.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.16-1.930.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.724.013.46
    Depreciation2.361.601.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.3517.0818.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.289.0010.73
    Other Income0.070.690.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.359.7010.79
    Interest2.181.270.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.178.4310.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.178.4310.08
    Tax2.272.871.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.905.568.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.905.568.43
    Minority Interest0.120.06--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.025.628.43
    Equity Share Capital14.1614.1614.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.850.791.19
    Diluted EPS0.850.791.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.850.791.19
    Diluted EPS0.850.791.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

