Bigbloc Constru Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.87 crore, down 1.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.87 crore in June 2023 down 1.21% from Rs. 55.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.02 crore in June 2023 down 28.58% from Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.71 crore in June 2023 up 3.59% from Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2022.

Bigbloc Constru EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2022.

Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 154.10 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.47% returns over the last 6 months and 29.50% over the last 12 months.