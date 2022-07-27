 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bigbloc Constru Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.54 crore, up 96.58% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bigbloc Construction are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.54 crore in June 2022 up 96.58% from Rs. 28.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2022 up 588.62% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2022 up 268.47% from Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2021.

Bigbloc Constru EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2021.

Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 103.10 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.39% returns over the last 6 months and 390.49% over the last 12 months.

Bigbloc Construction
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 55.54 52.99 28.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 55.54 52.99 28.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.41 18.81 11.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.81 1.22 0.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.08 0.74 -0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.46 3.99 2.69
Depreciation 1.48 1.54 1.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.57 17.47 10.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.73 9.22 1.60
Other Income 0.06 0.11 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.79 9.33 1.91
Interest 0.71 1.10 0.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.08 8.23 1.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.08 8.23 1.36
Tax 1.65 0.75 0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.43 7.48 1.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.43 7.48 1.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.43 7.48 1.22
Equity Share Capital 14.16 14.16 14.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 1.06 0.86
Diluted EPS 1.19 1.06 0.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 1.06 0.86
Diluted EPS 1.19 1.06 0.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bigbloc Constru #Bigbloc Construction #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.