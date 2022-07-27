Bigbloc Constru Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.54 crore, up 96.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.54 crore in June 2022 up 96.58% from Rs. 28.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.43 crore in June 2022 up 588.62% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.27 crore in June 2022 up 268.47% from Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2021.

Bigbloc Constru EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2021.

Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 103.10 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.39% returns over the last 6 months and 390.49% over the last 12 months.