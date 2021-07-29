Bigbloc Constru Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.25 crore, up 315.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.25 crore in June 2021 up 315.02% from Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021 up 144.68% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2021 up 874.42% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2020.

Bigbloc Constru EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.93 in June 2020.

Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 108.80 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.57% returns over the last 6 months and 158.74% over the last 12 months.