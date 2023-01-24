 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bigbloc Constru Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.54 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bigbloc Construction are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.54 crore in December 2022 down 6.08% from Rs. 52.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2022 up 81.64% from Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2022 up 79.14% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2021.

Bigbloc Construction
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 49.54 48.48 52.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 49.54 48.48 52.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.46 15.24 19.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.09 0.86 1.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.26 0.03 1.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.73 3.36 3.82
Depreciation 1.50 1.50 1.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.23 15.10 19.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.80 12.38 5.80
Other Income 0.01 0.07 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.81 12.46 5.94
Interest 1.09 1.08 0.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.72 11.38 5.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.72 11.38 5.00
Tax 3.03 2.91 0.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.68 8.47 4.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.68 8.47 4.24
Minority Interest 0.02 0.10 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.70 8.57 4.24
Equity Share Capital 14.16 14.16 14.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 1.20 0.60
Diluted EPS 1.09 1.20 0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.09 1.20 0.60
Diluted EPS 1.09 1.20 0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited