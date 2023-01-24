Bigbloc Constru Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.54 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.54 crore in December 2022 down 6.08% from Rs. 52.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2022 up 81.64% from Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2022 up 79.14% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2021.

Bigbloc Constru EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2021.

