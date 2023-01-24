English
    Bigbloc Constru Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.54 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bigbloc Construction are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.54 crore in December 2022 down 6.08% from Rs. 52.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2022 up 81.64% from Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.31 crore in December 2022 up 79.14% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2021.

    Bigbloc Construction
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.5448.4852.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.5448.4852.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.4615.2419.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.090.861.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.260.031.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.733.363.82
    Depreciation1.501.501.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.2315.1019.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8012.385.80
    Other Income0.010.070.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8112.465.94
    Interest1.091.080.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.7211.385.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.7211.385.00
    Tax3.032.910.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.688.474.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.688.474.24
    Minority Interest0.020.10--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.708.574.24
    Equity Share Capital14.1614.1614.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.091.200.60
    Diluted EPS1.091.200.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.091.200.60
    Diluted EPS1.091.200.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited