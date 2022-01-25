Bigbloc Constru Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.75 crore, up 52.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.75 crore in December 2021 up 52.22% from Rs. 34.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2021 up 167.46% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2021 up 73.19% from Rs. 4.29 crore in December 2020.

Bigbloc Constru EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2020.

Bigbloc Constru shares closed at 71.50 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 240.15% returns over the last 6 months and 257.86% over the last 12 months.