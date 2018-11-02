Bhilwara Tex-Fi Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore, up 139.26% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore in September 2018 up 139.26% from Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2018 up 38.13% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in September 2018 up 11.23% from Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2017.

Bhilwara Tex-Fi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.96 in September 2017.

Bhilwara Tex-Fi shares closed at 152.00 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given 191.75% returns over the last 6 months and 474.67% over the last 12 months.