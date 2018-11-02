Bhilwara Tex-Fi Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore, up 139.26% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhilwara Tex-Fin are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore in September 2018 up 139.26% from Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2018 up 38.13% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in September 2018 up 11.23% from Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2017.
Bhilwara Tex-Fi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.96 in September 2017.
Bhilwara Tex-Fi shares closed at 152.00 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given 191.75% returns over the last 6 months and 474.67% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bhilwara Tex-Fin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.31
|6.86
|4.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.31
|6.86
|4.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.20
|2.57
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.51
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.92
|2.51
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.46
|1.27
|4.54
|Other Income
|0.85
|0.51
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.32
|1.78
|4.54
|Interest
|0.92
|0.52
|2.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.39
|1.27
|1.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.39
|1.27
|1.74
|Tax
|0.99
|0.35
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.40
|0.92
|1.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.40
|0.92
|1.74
|Equity Share Capital
|43.19
|43.19
|3.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.56
|0.68
|4.96
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|0.68
|4.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.56
|0.68
|4.96
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|0.68
|4.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited