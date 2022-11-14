Bhilwara Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 2.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in September 2022 down 2.58% from Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 2635.04% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2022 up 3250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Bhilwara Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 16.60 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.86% returns over the last 6 months and 10.45% over the last 12 months.