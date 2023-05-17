Bhilwara Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, down 67.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in March 2023 down 67.11% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 3.36% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 60% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Bhilwara Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 15.89 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.46% returns over the last 6 months and -16.59% over the last 12 months.