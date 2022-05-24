Bhilwara Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore, up 118.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore in March 2022 up 118.93% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 41.84% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

Bhilwara Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 20.10 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.92% returns over the last 6 months and 199.55% over the last 12 months.