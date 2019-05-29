Bhilwara Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019 up 34.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2018.

Bhilwara Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2018.

Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 6.94 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.14% returns over the last 6 months and -43.76% over the last 12 months.