Bhilwara Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore, down 31.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore in December 2022 down 31.74% from Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2022 up 8.85% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 13.43% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.