Bhilwara Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 up 42.89% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 up 55.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Bhilwara Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 6.12 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)