Bhilwara Tech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore, up 92.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore in September 2021 up 92.42% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.03 crore in September 2021 up 100.76% from Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 96.92% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2020.

Bhilwara Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2020.

Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 16.65 on November 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 159.35% returns over the last 6 months and 320.45% over the last 12 months.