English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bhilwara Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, down 67.11% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhilwara Technical Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in March 2023 down 67.11% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2023 down 711.49% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 60% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 16.44 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.32% returns over the last 6 months and -13.70% over the last 12 months.

    Bhilwara Technical Textiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.313.593.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.313.593.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.761.984.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.05--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.21-0.55-0.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.470.670.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.180.39-0.08
    Other Income0.430.370.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.760.15
    Interest----0.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.240.760.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.240.760.12
    Tax0.060.17-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.180.590.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.180.590.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.47-3.06-0.45
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.29-2.46-0.28
    Equity Share Capital5.845.845.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.42-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.42-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.42-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.42-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Bhilwara Tech #Bhilwara Technical Textiles #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 16, 2023 10:48 pm