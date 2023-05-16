Bhilwara Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, down 67.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in March 2023 down 67.11% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2023 down 711.49% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 60% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 16.44 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.32% returns over the last 6 months and -13.70% over the last 12 months.