Bhilwara Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, down 67.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhilwara Technical Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in March 2023 down 67.11% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2023 down 711.49% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 60% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 16.44 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.32% returns over the last 6 months and -13.70% over the last 12 months.
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.31
|3.59
|3.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.31
|3.59
|3.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.76
|1.98
|4.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.05
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.21
|-0.55
|-0.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.47
|0.67
|0.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|0.39
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.37
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.76
|0.15
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.76
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.24
|0.76
|0.12
|Tax
|0.06
|0.17
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.18
|0.59
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.18
|0.59
|0.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.47
|-3.06
|-0.45
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.29
|-2.46
|-0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|5.84
|5.84
|5.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.42
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.42
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.42
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.42
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited