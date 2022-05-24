Bhilwara Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore, up 118.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhilwara Technical Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore in March 2022 up 118.93% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 106.76% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.
Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 20.10 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.92% returns over the last 6 months and 199.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.98
|5.25
|1.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.98
|5.25
|1.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.12
|0.81
|0.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|3.48
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.65
|-0.47
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|0.90
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.49
|-0.11
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.18
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.67
|0.35
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.66
|0.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|0.66
|0.35
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.12
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.17
|0.54
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.17
|0.54
|0.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.45
|3.55
|3.88
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.28
|4.09
|4.17
|Equity Share Capital
|5.84
|5.84
|5.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.70
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.70
|0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.70
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.70
|0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited