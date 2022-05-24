 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhilwara Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore, up 118.93% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhilwara Technical Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore in March 2022 up 118.93% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 106.76% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 20.10 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.92% returns over the last 6 months and 199.55% over the last 12 months.

Bhilwara Technical Textiles
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.98 5.25 1.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.98 5.25 1.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.12 0.81 0.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 3.48 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.65 -0.47 0.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.54 0.90 0.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 0.49 -0.11
Other Income 0.23 0.18 0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 0.67 0.35
Interest 0.02 0.01 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.12 0.66 0.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.12 0.66 0.35
Tax -0.05 0.12 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.17 0.54 0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.17 0.54 0.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.45 3.55 3.88
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.28 4.09 4.17
Equity Share Capital 5.84 5.84 5.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.70 0.71
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.70 0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.70 0.71
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.70 0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 04:45 pm
