Bhilwara Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore, up 118.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore in March 2022 up 118.93% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 106.76% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 20.10 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.92% returns over the last 6 months and 199.55% over the last 12 months.