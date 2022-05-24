English
    Bhilwara Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore, up 118.93% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhilwara Technical Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.98 crore in March 2022 up 118.93% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 106.76% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

    Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 20.10 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.92% returns over the last 6 months and 199.55% over the last 12 months.

    Bhilwara Technical Textiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.985.251.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.985.251.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.120.810.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.48--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.65-0.470.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.02
    Depreciation0.00----
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.540.900.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.49-0.11
    Other Income0.230.180.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.670.35
    Interest0.020.01--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.120.660.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.120.660.35
    Tax-0.050.120.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.170.540.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.170.540.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.453.553.88
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.284.094.17
    Equity Share Capital5.845.845.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.700.71
    Diluted EPS-0.050.700.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.700.71
    Diluted EPS-0.050.700.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 24, 2022 04:45 pm
