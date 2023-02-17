 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhilwara Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore, down 31.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhilwara Technical Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore in December 2022 down 31.74% from Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 160.23% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 13.43% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

Bhilwara Technical Textiles
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.59 3.33 5.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.59 3.33 5.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.98 0.29 0.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.05 1.63 3.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.55 0.80 -0.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.05
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.67 0.39 0.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.39 0.18 0.49
Other Income 0.37 0.49 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.76 0.67 0.67
Interest -- 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.76 0.66 0.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.76 0.66 0.66
Tax 0.17 0.29 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.59 0.37 0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.59 0.37 0.54
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.06 -0.05 3.55
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.46 0.33 4.09
Equity Share Capital 5.84 5.84 5.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 0.06 0.70
Diluted EPS -0.42 0.06 0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 0.06 0.70
Diluted EPS -0.42 0.06 0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited