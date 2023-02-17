English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bhilwara Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore, down 31.74% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhilwara Technical Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore in December 2022 down 31.74% from Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 160.23% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 13.43% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

    Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 15.05 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.39% returns over the last 6 months and -24.75% over the last 12 months.

    Bhilwara Technical Textiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.593.335.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.593.335.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.980.290.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.051.633.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.550.80-0.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.05
    Depreciation0.000.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.670.390.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.390.180.49
    Other Income0.370.490.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.760.670.67
    Interest--0.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.760.660.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.760.660.66
    Tax0.170.290.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.590.370.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.590.370.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.06-0.053.55
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.460.334.09
    Equity Share Capital5.845.845.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.420.060.70
    Diluted EPS-0.420.060.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.420.060.70
    Diluted EPS-0.420.060.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Bhilwara Tech #Bhilwara Technical Textiles #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Cotton Blended
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:22 am