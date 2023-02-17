Bhilwara Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore, down 31.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhilwara Technical Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore in December 2022 down 31.74% from Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 160.23% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 13.43% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 15.05 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.39% returns over the last 6 months and -24.75% over the last 12 months.
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.59
|3.33
|5.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.59
|3.33
|5.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.98
|0.29
|0.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.05
|1.63
|3.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.55
|0.80
|-0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|0.39
|0.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|0.18
|0.49
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.49
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.76
|0.67
|0.67
|Interest
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.76
|0.66
|0.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.76
|0.66
|0.66
|Tax
|0.17
|0.29
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.59
|0.37
|0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.59
|0.37
|0.54
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-3.06
|-0.05
|3.55
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.46
|0.33
|4.09
|Equity Share Capital
|5.84
|5.84
|5.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.06
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.06
|0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.06
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.06
|0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited