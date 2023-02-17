Bhilwara Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore, down 31.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore in December 2022 down 31.74% from Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2022 down 160.23% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 13.43% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 15.05 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.39% returns over the last 6 months and -24.75% over the last 12 months.