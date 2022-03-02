Bhilwara Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore, up 79.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore in December 2021 up 79.82% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021 down 33.74% from Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021 up 139.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020.

Bhilwara Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.06 in December 2020.

Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 17.45 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.51% returns over the last 6 months and 189.39% over the last 12 months.