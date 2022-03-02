English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bhilwara Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore, up 79.82% Y-o-Y

    March 02, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bhilwara Technical Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.25 crore in December 2021 up 79.82% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021 down 33.74% from Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021 up 139.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020.

    Bhilwara Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.06 in December 2020.

    Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 17.45 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.51% returns over the last 6 months and 189.39% over the last 12 months.

    Bhilwara Technical Textiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.253.422.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.253.422.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.810.712.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.48----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.471.26-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.901.401.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.490.03-0.08
    Other Income0.180.000.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.670.020.28
    Interest0.01----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.660.020.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.660.020.28
    Tax0.120.010.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.540.010.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.540.010.22
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.557.025.96
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.097.036.18
    Equity Share Capital5.845.845.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.701.201.06
    Diluted EPS0.701.201.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.701.201.06
    Diluted EPS0.701.201.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bhilwara Tech #Bhilwara Technical Textiles #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Cotton Blended
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 11:00 am

