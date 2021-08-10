Bhilwara Spin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 42.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in June 2021 down 42.01% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021 up 285.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 up 13.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Bhilwara Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2020.

Bhilwara Spin shares closed at 19.55 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.64% returns over the last 6 months and 105.79% over the last 12 months.