Bhilwara Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, up 155.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 155.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 248.77% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.