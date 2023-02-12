Bhilwara Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, up 155.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 155.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 248.77% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Bhilwara Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2021.

Bhilwara Spin shares closed at 39.65 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.45% returns over the last 6 months and -6.60% over the last 12 months.