    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bhilwara Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, up 155.79% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhilwara Spinners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 155.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 up 248.77% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Bhilwara Spinners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.97--0.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.97--0.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.82----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.04
    Depreciation0.000.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.090.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.13-0.10
    Other Income0.080.190.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.060.04
    Interest0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.050.050.04
    Exceptional Items1.800.190.49
    P/L Before Tax1.850.240.53
    Tax0.310.050.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.540.190.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.540.190.44
    Equity Share Capital6.766.766.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.280.280.65
    Diluted EPS2.280.280.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.280.280.65
    Diluted EPS2.280.280.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited