Bhilwara Spin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 71.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in December 2020 up 71.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020 down 82.69% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Bhilwara Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.09 in December 2019.

Bhilwara Spin shares closed at 13.00 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 52.94% returns over the last 6 months and 73.33% over the last 12 months.