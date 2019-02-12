Bhilwara Spin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, up 2.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in December 2018 up 2.29% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2018 up 14390.46% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 down 225% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

Bhilwara Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

Bhilwara Spin shares closed at 8.41 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given 8.24% returns over the last 6 months and -23.89% over the last 12 months.