BHEL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,112.19 crore, up 38.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,112.19 crore in September 2021 up 38.35% from Rs. 3,695.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.49 crore in September 2021 up 87.86% from Rs. 556.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.75 crore in September 2021 up 108.48% from Rs. 527.69 crore in September 2020.

BHEL shares closed at 72.10 on November 09, 2021 (NSE)