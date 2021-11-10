MARKET NEWS

English
Earnings

BHEL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,112.19 crore, up 38.35% Y-o-Y

November 10, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Heavy Electricals are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,112.19 crore in September 2021 up 38.35% from Rs. 3,695.17 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.49 crore in September 2021 up 87.86% from Rs. 556.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.75 crore in September 2021 up 108.48% from Rs. 527.69 crore in September 2020.

BHEL shares closed at 72.10 on November 09, 2021 (NSE)

Bharat Heavy Electricals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations5,112.192,901.323,695.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5,112.192,901.323,695.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3,183.851,927.932,545.76
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks194.369.15-162.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,391.531,357.441,381.60
Depreciation42.80111.19115.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses371.6380.81562.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-71.98-585.20-747.67
Other Income73.9374.97104.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.95-510.23-642.89
Interest89.5683.6294.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-87.61-593.85-737.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-87.61-593.85-737.39
Tax-20.12-148.45-181.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-67.49-445.40-556.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-67.49-445.40-556.12
Equity Share Capital696.41696.41696.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.19-1.28-1.60
Diluted EPS-0.19-1.28-1.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.19-1.28-1.60
Diluted EPS-0.19-1.28-1.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Bharat Heavy Electricals #BHEL #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2021 09:33 am

