English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BHEL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,226.99 crore, up 2.05% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Heavy Electricals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,226.99 crore in March 2023 up 2.05% from Rs. 8,061.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 598.11 crore in March 2023 down 34.19% from Rs. 908.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,097.77 crore in March 2023 down 14.22% from Rs. 1,279.68 crore in March 2022.

    BHEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.61 in March 2022.

    BHEL shares closed at 81.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.06% returns over the last 6 months and 66.13% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Heavy Electricals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,226.995,263.388,061.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,226.995,263.388,061.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,691.013,537.183,533.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods----2,177.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-122.6527.76123.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,451.781,429.391,362.53
    Depreciation72.5762.4785.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses220.70124.79-287.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax913.5881.791,065.95
    Other Income111.6298.89127.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,025.20180.681,193.73
    Interest161.06139.2595.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax864.1441.431,098.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax864.1441.431,098.17
    Tax266.0310.43189.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities598.1131.00908.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period598.1131.00908.87
    Equity Share Capital696.41696.41696.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.720.092.61
    Diluted EPS1.720.092.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.720.092.61
    Diluted EPS1.720.092.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Bharat Heavy Electricals #BHEL #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 07:00 pm