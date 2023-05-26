BHEL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,226.99 crore, up 2.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,226.99 crore in March 2023 up 2.05% from Rs. 8,061.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 598.11 crore in March 2023 down 34.19% from Rs. 908.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,097.77 crore in March 2023 down 14.22% from Rs. 1,279.68 crore in March 2022.

BHEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.61 in March 2022.

BHEL shares closed at 81.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.06% returns over the last 6 months and 66.13% over the last 12 months.