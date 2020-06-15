BHEL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,049.31 crore, down 50.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Heavy Electricals are:
Net Sales at Rs 5,049.31 crore in March 2020 down 50.96% from Rs. 10,297.16 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,534.12 crore in March 2020 down 324.71% from Rs. 682.70 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 413.52 crore in March 2020 down 127.28% from Rs. 1,516.10 crore in March 2019.
BHEL shares closed at 31.40 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.53% returns over the last 6 months and -53.96% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,049.31
|5,457.77
|9,836.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|221.58
|460.66
|Total Income From Operations
|5,049.31
|5,679.35
|10,297.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,452.61
|3,729.30
|5,797.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|141.44
|-128.98
|42.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,110.34
|1,370.87
|1,980.87
|Depreciation
|154.28
|114.48
|134.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|906.66
|379.45
|1,081.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-716.02
|214.23
|1,261.00
|Other Income
|148.22
|151.19
|120.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-567.80
|365.42
|1,381.87
|Interest
|141.15
|139.12
|96.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-708.95
|226.30
|1,285.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-708.95
|226.30
|1,285.43
|Tax
|825.17
|67.48
|602.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,534.12
|158.82
|682.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,534.12
|158.82
|682.70
|Equity Share Capital
|696.41
|696.41
|696.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.41
|0.46
|1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-4.41
|0.46
|1.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.41
|0.46
|1.88
|Diluted EPS
|-4.41
|0.46
|1.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:29 am