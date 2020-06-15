BHEL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,049.31 crore, down 50.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,049.31 crore in March 2020 down 50.96% from Rs. 10,297.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,534.12 crore in March 2020 down 324.71% from Rs. 682.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 413.52 crore in March 2020 down 127.28% from Rs. 1,516.10 crore in March 2019.

BHEL shares closed at 31.40 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.53% returns over the last 6 months and -53.96% over the last 12 months.