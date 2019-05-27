BHEL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10,297.16 crore, up 1.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,297.16 crore in March 2019 up 1.48% from Rs. 10,146.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 682.70 crore in March 2019 up 49.33% from Rs. 457.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,516.10 crore in March 2019 up 6.06% from Rs. 1,429.52 crore in March 2018.

BHEL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2018.

BHEL shares closed at 69.00 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.99% returns over the last 6 months and -7.82% over the last 12 months.