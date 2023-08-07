English
    BHEL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,003.43 crore, up 7.09% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Heavy Electricals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,003.43 crore in June 2023 up 7.09% from Rs. 4,672.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 351.67 crore in June 2023 down 83.3% from Rs. 191.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 241.99 crore in June 2023 down 168.49% from Rs. 90.13 crore in June 2022.

    BHEL shares closed at 98.95 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.55% returns over the last 6 months and 87.94% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Heavy Electricals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,003.438,226.994,672.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,003.438,226.994,672.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,316.635,691.012,340.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods----793.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks144.04-122.6572.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,420.041,451.781,398.76
    Depreciation59.9972.5766.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses486.81220.70236.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-424.08913.58-236.62
    Other Income122.10111.6279.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-301.981,025.20-156.82
    Interest167.96161.0697.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-469.94864.14-254.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-469.94864.14-254.70
    Tax-118.27266.03-62.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-351.67598.11-191.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-351.67598.11-191.85
    Equity Share Capital696.41696.41696.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.011.72-0.55
    Diluted EPS-1.011.72-0.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.011.72-0.55
    Diluted EPS-1.011.72-0.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bharat Heavy Electricals #BHEL #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

