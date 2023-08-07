BHEL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,003.43 crore, up 7.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,003.43 crore in June 2023 up 7.09% from Rs. 4,672.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 351.67 crore in June 2023 down 83.3% from Rs. 191.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 241.99 crore in June 2023 down 168.49% from Rs. 90.13 crore in June 2022.

BHEL shares closed at 98.95 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.55% returns over the last 6 months and 87.94% over the last 12 months.