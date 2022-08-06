 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

BHEL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,672.00 crore, up 61.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Heavy Electricals are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,672.00 crore in June 2022 up 61.03% from Rs. 2,901.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 191.85 crore in June 2022 up 56.93% from Rs. 445.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 90.13 crore in June 2022 up 77.41% from Rs. 399.04 crore in June 2021.

BHEL shares closed at 52.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and -9.22% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Heavy Electricals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,672.00 8,061.68 2,901.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,672.00 8,061.68 2,901.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,340.81 3,533.17 1,927.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 793.57 2,177.93 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 72.48 123.34 9.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,398.76 1,362.53 1,357.44
Depreciation 66.69 85.95 111.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 236.31 -287.19 80.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -236.62 1,065.95 -585.20
Other Income 79.80 127.78 74.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -156.82 1,193.73 -510.23
Interest 97.88 95.56 83.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -254.70 1,098.17 -593.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -254.70 1,098.17 -593.85
Tax -62.85 189.30 -148.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -191.85 908.87 -445.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -191.85 908.87 -445.40
Equity Share Capital 696.41 696.41 696.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.55 2.61 -1.28
Diluted EPS -0.55 2.61 -1.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.55 2.61 -1.28
Diluted EPS -0.55 2.61 -1.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharat Heavy Electricals #BHEL #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.