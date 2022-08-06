BHEL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,672.00 crore, up 61.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,672.00 crore in June 2022 up 61.03% from Rs. 2,901.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 191.85 crore in June 2022 up 56.93% from Rs. 445.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 90.13 crore in June 2022 up 77.41% from Rs. 399.04 crore in June 2021.

BHEL shares closed at 52.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and -9.22% over the last 12 months.