BHEL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,531.68 crore, down 23.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,531.68 crore in June 2019 down 23.65% from Rs. 5,935.49 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 216.25 crore in June 2019 down 239% from Rs. 155.58 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 121.19 crore in June 2019 down 126.01% from Rs. 465.85 crore in June 2018.

BHEL shares closed at 58.35 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and -21.68% over the last 12 months.