BHEL Q3 profit up 25%, but posts weak operational show; stock declines 7%

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) reported a net profit growth of 25 percent (year on year) for the December quarter at Rs 192 crore. The company had posted a profit of Rs 153 crore last year.

The revenues rose over 10 percent at Rs 7,336.4 crore for the quarter under review. Last year, it had reported a revenue of Rs 6,666 crore.

At an operating level, the EBITDA fell 18 percent to Rs 219 crore from Rs 265 crore posted last year.

Meanwhile, the operating margin came in 1 percentage point lower at 3 percent. Last year, it had posted a margin of 4 percent.

Other income was reported at Rs 26.5 crore against Rs 168 crore last year.

The stock fell 7 percent as a reaction to the weak operational show.