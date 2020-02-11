App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL Q3 profit down 17% to Rs 162cr

Total income in the third quarter of this fiscal declined to Rs 5,827.74 crore from Rs 7,563.51 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday reported 17 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 161.81 crore for December quarter 2019, mainly due to lower revenue. The company's profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 196.43 crore, a BSE filing said.

Total income in the third quarter of this fiscal declined to Rs 5,827.74 crore from Rs 7,563.51 crore in the year-ago period.

During April-December period, the consolidated profit declined to Rs 63.83 crore from Rs 321.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its profit in 2018-19 was Rs 1,009.16 crore.

Shares of the company settled at Rs 38.55 apiece, up 0.78 per cent, on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 05:40 pm

