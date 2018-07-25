App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BHEL Q1 profit jumps 93% to Rs 156 cr on strong operational performance

Profit for the quarter stood at Rs 155.58 crore, which increased from Rs 80.82 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals has reported a whopping 93 percent growth in profit year-on-year for the quarter ended June 2018, backed by strong operational performance.

Profit for the quarter stood at Rs 155.58 crore, which increased from Rs 80.82 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenue from operations grew by 6.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,935.5 crore for April-June quarter, driven by power business.

Power business during the quarter increased 7 percent to Rs 4,636.2 crore with its EBIT (earnings before interest tax) growing 11 percent YoY, but industry segment degrew 9 percent to Rs 1,153.9 crore with EBIT falling 27 percent to Rs 58.46 crore.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 41.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 287.2 crore and margin expanded by 120 basis points to 4.8 percent in Q1.

At 12:40 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 74.75, up Rs 1.45, or 1.98 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 12:42 pm

tags #Bharat Heavy Electricals #BHEL #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.