BHEL Q1 profit jumps 93% to Rs 156 cr on strong operational performance

State-run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals has reported a whopping 93 percent growth in profit year-on-year for the quarter ended June 2018, backed by strong operational performance.

Profit for the quarter stood at Rs 155.58 crore, which increased from Rs 80.82 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenue from operations grew by 6.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,935.5 crore for April-June quarter, driven by power business.

Power business during the quarter increased 7 percent to Rs 4,636.2 crore with its EBIT (earnings before interest tax) growing 11 percent YoY, but industry segment degrew 9 percent to Rs 1,153.9 crore with EBIT falling 27 percent to Rs 58.46 crore.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 41.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 287.2 crore and margin expanded by 120 basis points to 4.8 percent in Q1.

At 12:40 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 74.75, up Rs 1.45, or 1.98 percent on the BSE.