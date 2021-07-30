MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Join us for the exciting discussion with Danone on role of nutrition, protein in working professionals’ quality of life on July 31, 3pm.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

BHEL Q1 loss narrows to Rs 448 crore on higher revenue

Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 2,966.77 crore from Rs 2,086.43 crore.

PTI
July 30, 2021 / 08:25 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned BHEL on Friday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 448.20 crore for June quarter 2021-22 mainly due to higher revenues.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 893.14 crore for the year-ago period, a BSE statement said.

Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 2,966.77 crore from Rs 2,086.43 crore.

The group's operations were impacted by the second wave of the pandemic and the recovery was seen in the latter part of the quarter, it said.

Based on its assessment of the business/economic conditions as on date, the group expects to recover the carrying value of assets, and will continue to evaluate the pandemic-related uncertainty and update its assessment, it added.
PTI
Tags: #BHEL #Business #Results
first published: Jul 30, 2021 08:25 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.