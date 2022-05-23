 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BHEL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,061.68 crore, up 12.43% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Heavy Electricals are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,061.68 crore in March 2022 up 12.43% from Rs. 7,170.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 912.47 crore in March 2022 up 188.05% from Rs. 1,036.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,271.94 crore in March 2022 up 206.55% from Rs. 1,193.71 crore in March 2021.

BHEL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.97 in March 2021.

BHEL shares closed at 53.10 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.57% returns over the last 6 months and -26.81% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Heavy Electricals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,061.68 5,135.90 7,170.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,061.68 5,135.90 7,170.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,533.17 3,167.11 4,530.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,177.93 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 123.34 205.56 415.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,362.53 1,405.34 1,236.05
Depreciation 85.95 74.12 126.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -287.19 268.68 2,256.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,065.95 15.09 -1,394.98
Other Income 120.04 83.99 74.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,185.99 99.08 -1,320.29
Interest 95.56 85.98 78.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,090.43 13.10 -1,399.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,090.43 13.10 -1,399.12
Tax 189.29 5.98 -353.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 901.14 7.12 -1,045.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 901.14 7.12 -1,045.46
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 11.33 19.90 9.14
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 912.47 27.02 -1,036.32
Equity Share Capital 696.41 696.41 696.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.62 0.08 -2.97
Diluted EPS 2.62 0.08 -2.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.62 0.08 -2.97
Diluted EPS 2.62 0.08 -2.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
