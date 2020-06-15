BHEL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,049.81 crore, down 50.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Heavy Electricals are:
Net Sales at Rs 5,049.81 crore in March 2020 down 50.97% from Rs. 10,299.01 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,532.18 crore in March 2020 down 322.64% from Rs. 688.20 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 415.94 crore in March 2020 down 127.5% from Rs. 1,512.36 crore in March 2019.
BHEL shares closed at 31.40 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.53% returns over the last 6 months and -53.96% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,049.81
|5,459.24
|9,838.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|221.58
|460.66
|Total Income From Operations
|5,049.81
|5,680.82
|10,299.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,452.67
|3,729.82
|5,798.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|141.45
|-128.91
|43.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,110.45
|1,372.54
|1,982.27
|Depreciation
|154.31
|114.55
|134.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|904.88
|380.63
|1,078.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-713.95
|212.19
|1,261.54
|Other Income
|143.70
|146.92
|116.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-570.25
|359.11
|1,377.91
|Interest
|141.42
|139.73
|96.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-711.67
|219.38
|1,281.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-711.67
|219.38
|1,281.41
|Tax
|823.59
|67.48
|601.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,535.26
|151.90
|680.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,535.26
|151.90
|680.21
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.86
|0.69
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|3.08
|9.91
|7.30
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,532.18
|162.67
|688.20
|Equity Share Capital
|696.41
|696.41
|696.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.40
|0.46
|1.89
|Diluted EPS
|-4.40
|0.46
|1.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.40
|0.46
|1.89
|Diluted EPS
|-4.40
|0.46
|1.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:20 am