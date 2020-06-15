BHEL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,049.81 crore, down 50.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,049.81 crore in March 2020 down 50.97% from Rs. 10,299.01 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,532.18 crore in March 2020 down 322.64% from Rs. 688.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 415.94 crore in March 2020 down 127.5% from Rs. 1,512.36 crore in March 2019.

BHEL shares closed at 31.40 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.53% returns over the last 6 months and -53.96% over the last 12 months.