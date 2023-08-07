English
    BHEL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,003.43 crore, up 7.09% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Heavy Electricals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,003.43 crore in June 2023 up 7.09% from Rs. 4,672.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 343.89 crore in June 2023 down 82.93% from Rs. 187.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 250.32 crore in June 2023 down 151.2% from Rs. 99.65 crore in June 2022.

    BHEL shares closed at 98.95 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.55% returns over the last 6 months and 87.94% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Heavy Electricals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,003.438,226.994,672.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,003.438,226.994,672.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,316.635,691.012,340.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods----793.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks144.04-122.6572.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,420.041,451.781,398.76
    Depreciation59.9972.5766.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses486.81220.70236.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-424.08913.58-236.62
    Other Income113.77111.6270.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-310.311,025.20-166.34
    Interest167.96161.0697.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-478.27864.14-264.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-478.27864.14-264.22
    Tax-118.27266.03-62.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-360.00598.11-201.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-360.00598.11-201.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates16.1112.8913.38
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-343.89611.00-187.99
    Equity Share Capital696.41696.41696.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.991.75-0.54
    Diluted EPS-0.991.75-0.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.991.75-0.54
    Diluted EPS-0.991.75-0.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

