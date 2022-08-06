BHEL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,672.00 crore, up 61.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Heavy Electricals are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,672.00 crore in June 2022 up 61.03% from Rs. 2,901.32 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 187.99 crore in June 2022 up 57.99% from Rs. 447.48 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 99.65 crore in June 2022 up 75.7% from Rs. 410.12 crore in June 2021.
BHEL shares closed at 52.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and -9.22% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,672.00
|8,061.68
|2,901.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,672.00
|8,061.68
|2,901.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,340.81
|3,533.17
|1,927.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|793.57
|2,177.93
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|72.48
|123.34
|9.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,398.76
|1,362.53
|1,358.91
|Depreciation
|66.69
|85.95
|111.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|236.31
|-287.19
|80.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-236.62
|1,065.95
|-586.80
|Other Income
|70.28
|120.04
|65.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-166.34
|1,185.99
|-521.35
|Interest
|97.88
|95.56
|84.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-264.22
|1,090.43
|-605.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-264.22
|1,090.43
|-605.35
|Tax
|-62.85
|189.29
|-148.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-201.37
|901.14
|-456.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-201.37
|901.14
|-456.38
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.72
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|13.38
|11.33
|8.18
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-187.99
|912.47
|-447.48
|Equity Share Capital
|696.41
|696.41
|696.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|2.62
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|2.62
|-1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|2.62
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|2.62
|-1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited