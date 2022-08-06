 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BHEL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,672.00 crore, up 61.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Heavy Electricals are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,672.00 crore in June 2022 up 61.03% from Rs. 2,901.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 187.99 crore in June 2022 up 57.99% from Rs. 447.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 99.65 crore in June 2022 up 75.7% from Rs. 410.12 crore in June 2021.

BHEL shares closed at 52.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and -9.22% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Heavy Electricals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,672.00 8,061.68 2,901.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,672.00 8,061.68 2,901.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,340.81 3,533.17 1,927.93
Purchase of Traded Goods 793.57 2,177.93 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 72.48 123.34 9.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,398.76 1,362.53 1,358.91
Depreciation 66.69 85.95 111.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 236.31 -287.19 80.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -236.62 1,065.95 -586.80
Other Income 70.28 120.04 65.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -166.34 1,185.99 -521.35
Interest 97.88 95.56 84.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -264.22 1,090.43 -605.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -264.22 1,090.43 -605.35
Tax -62.85 189.29 -148.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -201.37 901.14 -456.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -201.37 901.14 -456.38
Minority Interest -- -- 0.72
Share Of P/L Of Associates 13.38 11.33 8.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -187.99 912.47 -447.48
Equity Share Capital 696.41 696.41 696.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 2.62 -1.29
Diluted EPS -0.54 2.62 -1.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.54 2.62 -1.29
Diluted EPS -0.54 2.62 -1.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
