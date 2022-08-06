BHEL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,672.00 crore, up 61.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,672.00 crore in June 2022 up 61.03% from Rs. 2,901.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 187.99 crore in June 2022 up 57.99% from Rs. 447.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 99.65 crore in June 2022 up 75.7% from Rs. 410.12 crore in June 2021.

BHEL shares closed at 52.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and -9.22% over the last 12 months.