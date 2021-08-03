BHEL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,901.32 crore, up 45.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,901.32 crore in June 2021 up 45.73% from Rs. 1,990.90 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 447.48 crore in June 2021 up 49.9% from Rs. 893.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 410.12 crore in June 2021 up 57.44% from Rs. 963.63 crore in June 2020.

BHEL shares closed at 59.85 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 53.86% returns over the last 6 months and 65.33% over the last 12 months.