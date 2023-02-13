 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BHEL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,263.38 crore, up 2.48% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Heavy Electricals are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,263.38 crore in December 2022 up 2.48% from Rs. 5,135.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.28 crore in December 2022 up 56.48% from Rs. 27.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.82 crore in December 2022 up 35.58% from Rs. 173.20 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Heavy Electricals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,263.38 5,202.57 5,135.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,263.38 5,202.57 5,135.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,537.18 3,591.12 3,167.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 27.76 -34.74 205.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,429.39 1,420.70 1,405.34
Depreciation 62.47 58.61 74.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 124.79 469.41 268.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.79 -302.53 15.09
Other Income 90.56 216.17 83.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 172.35 -86.36 99.08
Interest 139.25 123.24 85.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.10 -209.60 13.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.10 -209.60 13.10
Tax 10.43 -211.56 5.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.67 1.96 7.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.67 1.96 7.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 19.61 10.14 19.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 42.28 12.10 27.02
Equity Share Capital 696.41 696.41 696.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.03 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.12 0.03 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.12 0.03 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.12 0.03 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited