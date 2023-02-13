BHEL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,263.38 crore, up 2.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,263.38 crore in December 2022 up 2.48% from Rs. 5,135.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.28 crore in December 2022 up 56.48% from Rs. 27.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.82 crore in December 2022 up 35.58% from Rs. 173.20 crore in December 2021.