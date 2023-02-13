BHEL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,263.38 crore, up 2.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,263.38 crore in December 2022 up 2.48% from Rs. 5,135.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.28 crore in December 2022 up 56.48% from Rs. 27.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.82 crore in December 2022 up 35.58% from Rs. 173.20 crore in December 2021.

BHEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

BHEL shares closed at 75.40 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.21% returns over the last 6 months and 32.16% over the last 12 months.