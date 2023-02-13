English
    BHEL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,263.38 crore, up 2.48% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Heavy Electricals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,263.38 crore in December 2022 up 2.48% from Rs. 5,135.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.28 crore in December 2022 up 56.48% from Rs. 27.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.82 crore in December 2022 up 35.58% from Rs. 173.20 crore in December 2021.

    Bharat Heavy Electricals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,263.385,202.575,135.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,263.385,202.575,135.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,537.183,591.123,167.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.76-34.74205.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,429.391,420.701,405.34
    Depreciation62.4758.6174.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses124.79469.41268.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.79-302.5315.09
    Other Income90.56216.1783.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax172.35-86.3699.08
    Interest139.25123.2485.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.10-209.6013.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.10-209.6013.10
    Tax10.43-211.565.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.671.967.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.671.967.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates19.6110.1419.90
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates42.2812.1027.02
    Equity Share Capital696.41696.41696.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.030.08
    Diluted EPS0.120.030.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.030.08
    Diluted EPS0.120.030.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited