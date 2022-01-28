BHEL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,135.90 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,135.90 crore in December 2021 up 15.38% from Rs. 4,451.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.02 crore in December 2021 up 112.43% from Rs. 217.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.20 crore in December 2021 up 274.28% from Rs. 99.38 crore in December 2020.

BHEL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2020.

BHEL shares closed at 59.40 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.41% returns over the last 6 months and 66.39% over the last 12 months.