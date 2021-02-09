BHEL Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,451.36 crore, down 21.64% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bharat Heavy Electricals are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,451.36 crore in December 2020 down 21.64% from Rs. 5,680.82 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 217.44 crore in December 2020 down 233.67% from Rs. 162.67 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 99.38 crore in December 2020 down 120.98% from Rs. 473.66 crore in December 2019.
BHEL shares closed at 39.85 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.93% returns over the last 6 months and 4.18% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,203.04
|3,695.96
|5,459.24
|Other Operating Income
|248.32
|--
|221.58
|Total Income From Operations
|4,451.36
|3,695.96
|5,680.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,870.08
|2,546.00
|3,729.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|71.03
|-162.60
|-128.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,380.35
|1,382.89
|1,372.54
|Depreciation
|112.84
|115.24
|114.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|310.31
|562.99
|380.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-293.25
|-748.56
|212.19
|Other Income
|81.03
|97.17
|146.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-212.22
|-651.39
|359.11
|Interest
|85.79
|94.50
|139.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-298.01
|-745.89
|219.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-298.01
|-745.89
|219.38
|Tax
|-61.89
|-181.42
|67.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-236.12
|-564.47
|151.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-236.12
|-564.47
|151.90
|Minority Interest
|0.42
|0.36
|0.86
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|18.26
|12.09
|9.91
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-217.44
|-552.02
|162.67
|Equity Share Capital
|696.41
|696.41
|696.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|-1.59
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|-1.59
|0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.63
|-1.59
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.63
|-1.59
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited