BHEL Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,451.36 crore, down 21.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,451.36 crore in December 2020 down 21.64% from Rs. 5,680.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 217.44 crore in December 2020 down 233.67% from Rs. 162.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 99.38 crore in December 2020 down 120.98% from Rs. 473.66 crore in December 2019.

BHEL shares closed at 39.85 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.93% returns over the last 6 months and 4.18% over the last 12 months.