Bhatia Communic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.55 crore, up 22.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.55 crore in September 2022 up 22.54% from Rs. 60.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2022 up 144.81% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2022 up 102% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2021.

Bhatia Communic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2021.

Bhatia Communic shares closed at 35.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.31% returns over the last 6 months and 84.99% over the last 12 months.