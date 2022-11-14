English
    Bhatia Communic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.55 crore, up 22.54% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.55 crore in September 2022 up 22.54% from Rs. 60.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2022 up 144.81% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2022 up 102% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2021.

    Bhatia Communic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in September 2021.

    Bhatia Communic shares closed at 35.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.31% returns over the last 6 months and 84.99% over the last 12 months.

    Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.5568.7960.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.5568.7960.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods77.5368.5564.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.99-0.49-5.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.061.020.90
    Depreciation0.330.320.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.982.702.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.36-3.30-2.99
    Other Income8.065.784.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.702.471.22
    Interest0.530.470.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.182.000.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.182.000.89
    Tax0.550.460.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.631.540.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.631.540.67
    Equity Share Capital12.5212.5212.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.120.53
    Diluted EPS0.130.120.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.120.53
    Diluted EPS0.130.120.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm